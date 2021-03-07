iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,330,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the January 28th total of 10,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,586,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $37.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.71. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $38.71.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,974,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,560,000 after acquiring an additional 407,892 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 866.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,006,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384,815 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11,305.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,866,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,420,000 after buying an additional 4,824,107 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,804,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,499,000 after buying an additional 199,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,614,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.