iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 332,700 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the January 28th total of 435,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RING. Prudential PLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $22,670,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RING opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average is $29.82. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $37.96.

