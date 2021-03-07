iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Sold by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 34,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $85.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.10. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

