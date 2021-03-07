iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,684 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.14% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $69,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,941,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,232,000 after acquiring an additional 119,072 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 346.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,490,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,636 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 652.9% in the 4th quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 1,303,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,463 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 569,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,730,000 after acquiring an additional 180,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 424,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,132,000 after purchasing an additional 83,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $129.76 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.95 and a 12-month high of $139.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.17.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.