Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Trims Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,522.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $37.01 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.38.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.