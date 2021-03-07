Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Takes $312,000 Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,438 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Square by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,219,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Square by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Square from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $216.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.56, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.60.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,198,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,323,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $20,969,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,183,030 shares of company stock worth $266,669,240. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

