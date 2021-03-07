Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 891 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. CX Institutional increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.96.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $256.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $264.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.