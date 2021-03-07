Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $125.25 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $128.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.50.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.