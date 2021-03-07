Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $352.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $362.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.