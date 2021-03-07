Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $587,000 Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,141 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at $120,108,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,164,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,351,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,685,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,681,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $279,514,000 after acquiring an additional 367,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

XLNX stock opened at $119.95 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.81 and its 200-day moving average is $126.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XLNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.94.

In related news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

