Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 16,951 Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Colony Capital by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,680,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,695 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its position in Colony Capital by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 16,736,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705,193 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Colony Capital by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,198,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in Colony Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,378,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Colony Capital by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,154,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,803,000 after purchasing an additional 40,641 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLNY. Truist began coverage on Colony Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Colony Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CLNY opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $6.19.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Colony Capital Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

