Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after purchasing an additional 634,410 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 34.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,547,000 after purchasing an additional 611,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 18,810.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 503,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,024,000 after acquiring an additional 500,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.40.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $220.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $226.67. The firm has a market cap of $120.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

