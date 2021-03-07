Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT opened at $340.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.29. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

