Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Acquires New Shares in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the third quarter worth $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

WRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

