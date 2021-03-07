IONChain (IONC) Trading Down 14.7% This Week

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $247,253.82 and $3,226.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IONChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, IONChain has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00055578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $403.92 or 0.00795988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00027109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00060358 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00030167 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00042425 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

