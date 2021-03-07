Invictus Hyperion Fund Reaches Market Cap of $29.48 Million (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $29.48 million and $47,277.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00055152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.68 or 0.00785346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00027357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00059606 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00029641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00041861 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,260,122 coins. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

