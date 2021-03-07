Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 7,903 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 60% compared to the typical volume of 4,939 call options.

WTRH opened at $3.20 on Friday. Waitr has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -3.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waitr by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,879,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 638,167 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waitr by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 4,552,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Waitr by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,609 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Waitr by 255.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Waitr by 25.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 266,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTRH. Zacks Investment Research cut Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Waitr from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

