Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Short Interest Down 29.7% in February

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 27,170,000 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the January 28th total of 38,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IVR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

IVR traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 16,870,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,713,880. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $867.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.45. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $14.41.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, Director James R. Lientz, Jr. sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $37,236.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,244.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVR. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

