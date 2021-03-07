Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the January 28th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWR opened at $61.97 on Friday. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $62.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.99.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,059,000.

