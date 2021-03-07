Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Short Interest Up 31.6% in February

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the January 28th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PID opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $16.76.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.