Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) Holdings Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,222 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust stock opened at $97.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.10. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 1-year low of $92.89 and a 1-year high of $103.81.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

