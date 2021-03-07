Intrust Bank NA Makes New Investment in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CERN. CX Institutional increased its stake in Cerner by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.37.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,655 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,761 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $70.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.42.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

