Intrust Bank NA Invests $233,000 in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Itron by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Itron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $110.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Itron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.22.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

