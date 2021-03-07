Intrust Bank NA Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Cognex were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 9.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 111.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 209.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 36,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the third quarter worth $1,283,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $78.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 73.91 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.84. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $9,517,400.00. Also, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $4,024,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,200 shares of company stock valued at $15,179,860 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.90.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.