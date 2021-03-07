Intrust Bank NA Buys New Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of PPL by 25.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $13,835,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of PPL by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 22,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 173,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,893.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $31.71. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.00.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

Several research firms have commented on PPL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.54.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

