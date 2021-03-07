Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
IPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intrepid Potash has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.40.
IPI stock opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.73 million, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $35.61.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 21,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.
Intrepid Potash Company Profile
Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment provides muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.
