Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

IPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intrepid Potash has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.40.

IPI stock opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.73 million, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $35.61.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 21,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment provides muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

