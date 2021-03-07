International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 317.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,248.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 167.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $133.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.14 and a 12 month high of $143.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

