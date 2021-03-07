International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 282,600 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the January 28th total of 381,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,015,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICAGY. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 976,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,104. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.28.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

