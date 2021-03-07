Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company, focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR-Cas9 system. It believes the CRISPR-Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by permanently editing disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene. The guide RNA sequence recognizes and directs the Cas9 to a specific target deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequence. The Company’s sentinel in vivo programs focus on the use of Lipid Nanoparticle (LNPs) for delivery of the CRISPR/Cas9 complex to the liver. Intellia’s combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR-Cas9 technology and create a new class of therapeutic products. “

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NTLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.36.

NTLA opened at $51.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.34. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 2.09.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Perry A. Karsen sold 88,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $4,753,312.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,712.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $30,262,264.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 895,281 shares of company stock worth $55,527,038 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 40.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 54,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,841 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,951,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.