Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Insperity were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,296,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,848,000 after purchasing an additional 96,801 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,155,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,538,000 after purchasing an additional 775,657 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Insperity in the fourth quarter worth $57,658,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Insperity by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 497,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,495,000 after purchasing an additional 124,350 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 478,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $262,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,593.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $418,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP opened at $90.84 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $95.78. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.57 and a 200-day moving average of $79.17.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. Analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

