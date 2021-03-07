Insider Selling: TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Insider Sells $659,406.90 in Stock

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) insider Joshua A. Sherbin sold 20,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $659,406.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TRS opened at $32.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day moving average is $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. TriMas Co. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $36.62.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. TriMas had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $188.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in TriMas during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriMas in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

