Insider Selling: Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) Director Sells C$66,900.00 in Stock

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) Director Kent Paul Thexton sold 3,000 shares of Sierra Wireless stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.30, for a total value of C$66,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,317,261.

Shares of TSE:SW opened at C$19.88 on Friday. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 12-month low of C$6.25 and a 12-month high of C$28.23. The stock has a market cap of C$727.99 million and a PE ratio of -14.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$23.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Sierra Wireless to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

