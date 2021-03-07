Insider Selling: ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Director Sells $291,980.00 in Stock

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Director Marshall Heinberg sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $291,980.00.

ECOM stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94. The firm has a market cap of $639.03 million, a PE ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.99.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 4,784.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 821,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,120,000 after buying an additional 804,194 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 17.4% during the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 670,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,699,000 after buying an additional 99,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 20.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,698,000 after buying an additional 111,582 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 29.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 537,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,786,000 after buying an additional 123,447 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 435,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,966,000 after buying an additional 48,415 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

