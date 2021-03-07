Insider Selling: American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Chairman Sells 16,442 Shares of Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,442 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $331,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 76,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $20.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85. American Software, Inc. has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $653.35 million, a PE ratio of 100.26 and a beta of 0.51.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%. As a group, analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the 4th quarter worth about $1,170,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Software by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in American Software by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 35,212 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Software in the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in American Software by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMSWA shares. Sidoti lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

