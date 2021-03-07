Insider Buying: International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) CFO Acquires $28,630.00 in Stock

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) CFO Jason Sunstein bought 20,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $28,630.00.

Jason Sunstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 25th, Jason Sunstein bought 20,463 shares of International Land Alliance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $25,783.38.

On Thursday, February 18th, Jason Sunstein bought 54,437 shares of International Land Alliance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $65,324.40.

Shares of ILAL stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. International Land Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84.

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company primarily in the Baja California Norte region of Mexico. It purchases properties; subdivides the properties into residential and commercial building lots; and finances and sells the lots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

