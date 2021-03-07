Insider Buying: Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Insider Acquires 5,543 Shares of Stock

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) insider Davies of Abersoch purchased 5,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,802 ($23.54) per share, with a total value of £99,884.86 ($130,500.21).

Davies of Abersoch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Davies of Abersoch purchased 2,228 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,688 ($22.05) per share, with a total value of £37,608.64 ($49,135.93).

LON ICP opened at GBX 1,811 ($23.66) on Friday. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 452 ($5.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,946 ($25.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.29, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of £5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,786.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,538.13.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,607.33 ($21.00).

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

