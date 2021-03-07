Insider Buying: Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Senior Officer Acquires 35,300 Shares of Stock

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Senior Officer Paul Mahon bought 35,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.16 per share, with a total value of C$958,659.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 197,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,376,261.65.

TSE:GWO traded down C$0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$31.54. 1,692,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,341. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$30.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 15.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 1-year low of C$18.88 and a 1-year high of C$33.85.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GWO shares. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price (down previously from C$37.00) on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Friday, February 12th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.