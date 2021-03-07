Insider Buying: British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Buys 6 Shares of Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 6 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,550 ($33.32) per share, with a total value of £153 ($199.90).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

On Friday, February 5th, Tadeu Marroco purchased 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,719 ($35.52) per share, with a total value of £135.95 ($177.62).

On Wednesday, January 6th, Tadeu Marroco purchased 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,812 ($36.74) per share, with a total value of £140.60 ($183.69).

LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,614.50 ($34.16) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £59.98 billion and a PE ratio of 9.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,668.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,682.29. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,308.50 ($43.23).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a GBX 53.90 ($0.70) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $52.60. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 0.75%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BATS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) price target on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,792 ($36.48) price target on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,458.36 ($45.18).

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.