Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) EVP Sells $709,310.60 in Stock

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) EVP Brenton Taylor sold 14,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $709,310.60.

Brenton Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 26th, Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of Inogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $397,258.84.

On Friday, January 8th, Brenton Taylor sold 11,017 shares of Inogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $514,714.24.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.11. Inogen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -531.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INGN. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 4.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Inogen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Inogen by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

