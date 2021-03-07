Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) PT Lowered to C$26.00 at Scotiabank

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$28.00 price target (down from C$32.00) on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$35.00 to C$29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$28.13.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) alerts:

INE stock opened at C$21.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.60. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$13.97 and a 52 week high of C$32.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.