Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:ITACU)

Industrial Tech Acquisitions’ (OTCMKTS:ITACU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, March 8th. Industrial Tech Acquisitions had issued 7,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 9th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OTCMKTS ITACU opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42. Industrial Tech Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $13.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire North American companies operating in the industrial and energy focused technology areas, including software, mobile, and Internet of Things applications; and cloud communications and ultra-high bandwidth services, including LTE and 5G communications.

