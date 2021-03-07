Imperial Logistics Limited Announces Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:IHLDY)

Imperial Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) announced a dividend on Friday, March 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share on Friday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.

OTCMKTS:IHLDY opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42. Imperial Logistics has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.30.

About Imperial Logistics

Imperial Logistics Limited provides integrated market access and logistics solutions in Africa, Europe, and Internationally. It offers outsourced integrated freight management services, such as road, air, and ocean freight management services; contract logistics services, including warehousing, distribution, and synchronization management; and sourcing, warehousing, distribution, synchronisation, and transportation management services.

