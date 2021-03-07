Imperial Logistics Limited Announces Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:IHLDY)

Imperial Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) announced a dividend on Friday, March 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share on Friday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.
OTCMKTS:IHLDY opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42. Imperial Logistics has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.30.
About Imperial Logistics
Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.