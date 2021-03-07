Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Securities

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Colliers Securities in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Colliers Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 55.44% from the stock’s current price. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Immersion’s FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immersion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Immersion alerts:

Shares of IMMR opened at $9.65 on Friday. Immersion has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $259.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Immersion had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Immersion will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 496,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $6,349,576.86. Also, General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 7,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $66,537.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,817. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,685,713 shares of company stock valued at $38,236,385 in the last ninety days. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Immersion by 677.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 43,267 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Immersion by 329.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 65,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 50,551 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Immersion by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 22,497 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.