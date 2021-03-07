Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a drug discovery and development company that is developing drug candidates to treat cancer and infectious, respiratory, and autoimmune diseases, and for use in combination with therapeutic and prophylactic vaccines. Idera’s proprietary drug candidates are designed to modulate Toll-like Receptors, the body’s first line of immune defense. Idera’s pioneering DNA chemistry expertise enables it to identify drug candidates for internal development and creates opportunities for multiple collaborative alliances. “

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of IDRA opened at $4.16 on Thursday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $175.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.40.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.88). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Daniel B. Soland bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Also, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar bought 69,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,292.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,595 shares of company stock worth $215,515. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDRA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 53,519 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.