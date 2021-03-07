ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ ICCH opened at $14.41 on Friday. ICC has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $47.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ICC stock. Stilwell Value LLC raised its stake in shares of ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,516 shares during the period. ICC accounts for approximately 1.3% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned 3.25% of ICC worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It markets products through a network of 176 independent agents in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

