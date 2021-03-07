iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

ICAD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iCAD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Get iCAD alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.18. The firm has a market cap of $398.24 million, a PE ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.30. iCAD has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 151,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,244. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R. Scott Areglado sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICAD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 621.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in iCAD by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in iCAD in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iCAD by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,408,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 26,053 shares during the period. 44.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.