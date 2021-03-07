Hyperion (HYN) Price Hits $0.0288 on Major Exchanges

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 25.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Hyperion coin can now be bought for $0.0288 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hyperion has traded 41.1% lower against the US dollar. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and $34,929.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00058254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.42 or 0.00770922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00008817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00026091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00030623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00060182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00043184 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion (CRYPTO:HYN) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 8,043,574,329 coins and its circulating supply is 147,455,142 coins. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

