HyperCash (HC) Price Up 10% This Week

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 7th. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for $0.93 or 0.00001838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HyperCash has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. HyperCash has a total market cap of $41.82 million and approximately $6.50 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,500.94 or 1.00043595 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00037717 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00011346 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.71 or 0.00948338 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $208.94 or 0.00413908 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.95 or 0.00302990 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00078628 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00038234 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005694 BTC.

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

