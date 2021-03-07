HTMLCOIN (HTML) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $3.50 million and $22,380.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One HTMLCOIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,655.24 or 1.00257126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00037938 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00011310 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.47 or 0.00956881 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.90 or 0.00419394 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.12 or 0.00305037 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00080384 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00038864 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005720 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

