Horizon Technology Finance Co. (HRZN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on June 15th

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th.

Horizon Technology Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 94.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $13.14 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.36 million, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average is $12.82.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 21.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HRZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

